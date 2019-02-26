Medicaid fraud needs to be reported

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) is warning Medicaid recipients to guard against fraudulent use of their identification information.

Medicaid fraud is not a victimless crime, Mr. Thiele said. It not only drains taxpayer funds, but can also jeopardize the health of recipients.

If a Medicaid number is used by anyone other than the person to whom the number is issued, someone else’s medical information could be attached to your health file. That could result in denial of care for you or mistreatment because of information contained in the file.

If you believe your Medicaid number has been compromised or used by an unscrupulous provider of health care services, you should call the Medicaid Fraud Hotline at 1877 87-FRAUD (1877-873-7283) or write to the Office of the Medicaid Inspector General at 800 North Pearl Street, Albany, New York 12204.

