Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On February 22, Mauricio Rojas Decker of Greenport was given a summons for operating an uninspected motor vehicle on Grand Avenue.

On February 23, Katherine V. Franzoni of Shelter Island was ticketed on Manwaring Road for 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding 46 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Domingo Guarchaj of Shelter Island was ticketed on February 25 for unlicensed operation and speed not prudent on North Menantic Road.

Jeffrey E. Fields of East Hampton was ticketed on South Ferry Road for operating a motor vehicle while on a mobile phone on February 25.

OTHER REPORTS

On February 20, police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the West Neck area.

On February 20, police notified the Highway Departments of icy road conditions.

On February 21, police conducted radar enforcement in the Heights and on St. Mary’s Road.

Police investigated a report on February 22 of a suspicious person lingering around North Ferry after midnight. Extra nighttime patrols will be assigned.

On February 22, police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center.

On February 23, police conducted radar enforcement in the Heights and the Center.

On February 24, police conducted radar enforcement in the Center.

On February 24, police investigated a death in the Center.

On February 25, police investigated a mail scam purporting to be from Publishers Clearing House. The caller had apparently lost $6,800 through the scam.

ANIMAL INCIDENT

On February 19, a Center caller reported finding a dog. The officer located the owner who was in the area looking for the dog.

ALARMS

On February 19, in the Heights a burglar alarm was accidentally activated by an employee staging a house.

On that date, a fire alarm was activated at the Mashomack Visitors Center. An employee had been cooking popcorn. A caretaker alerted the Shelter Island Fire Department that there was no need to respond to the scene.

In a Menantic residence, a motion detector was activated on February 25. Police investigated and found all secure.

On February 20, in Dering Harbor a burglar alarm was activated at the kitchen door. Police responded and found all secure.

A kitchen motion detector was set off in Hay Beach on February 24. Police found the house secure when they responded; it was likely set off by high winds.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Town Emergency Medical Services responded to seven calls for assistance. Two patients were transported to Southampton Hospital; five patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

