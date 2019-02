Activities and events on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

The 19th Annual Cheryl Hannabury Memorial “Celebration of Life” Community Cocktail Party will take place on Saturday, March 2, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Ram’s Head Inn. It will feature live music, open bar, light fare, a Chinese auction, a 50/50 raffle and an experiential bid auction, which includes several vacations. Tickets for the 50/50 raffle are $10 each. Tickets to the event are $50 and are available for advance purchase at islandgiftoflife.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

KIDS IN ZEN

Kids can get crafty during the Kids Zenbroidery Class on Fridays, March 1, 8 and 15 from 2:45 to 4 p.m., at the Youth Center. Students in grades 2 to 6 will learn basic stitches to create their own embroidery with instructor Lorraine Pepper. Children will be picked up by a Recreation Aide after school and brought over to the center. There is no need for a parent or guardian to be present. Must sign up for all three classes. Max. 15 kids. Fee: $30 per child for all three classes.

COMMUNITY SUPPER

St. Mary’s Friday Night Grub night is back and offers a community supper every Friday evening in March (1, 8, 15, 22 and 29) from 6 to 7 p.m. The church is located at 26 St. Mary’s Road. Free to all but donations accepted. For details call (631) 749-0770.

BASICALLY BAROQUE

On Sunday, March 3, at 3 p.m., the annual Basically Baroque concert returns to the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Refreshments will be offered following the show.

BOOK CLUB

Gather with fellow book lovers at the Shelter Island Library to discuss “The Shadow of the Wind” by Carlos Ruiz Zafon on Tuesday, March 5, at 5 p.m. Set in postwar Barcelona, it is the story of Daniel Sempere, a young boy whose antiquarian bookseller father introduces him to the “Cemetery of Forgotten Books.” There, Daniel discovers “The Shadow of the Wind” and becomes obsessed with its elusive author. The saga that follows, a story within a story, is a historical mystery, a tale of doomed love and an homage to the power of literature.

NEXT WEEK

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

Mashomack Preserve director Jeremy Samuelson presents Mashomack: Views of a Changing Coastline, on Friday, March 8, at 7 p.m. Eroding bluffs and wetlands, rising groundwater and invasive pests are the systems we rely on for clean drinking water and storm protection and they’re changing rapidly. Mr. Samuelson will share updates on new climate research and the steps The Nature Conservancy is taking at Mashomack and throughout the region to adapt to changing conditions. Community members can also join him at Mashomack for a guided walk exploring the challenges on Saturday, March 9, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

RIP IT UP!

Paint the day away in “Rip it Up!,” a painting workshop at the Library sponsored by the Pollock -Krasner House and Study Center on Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m.

Celebrate Women’s History Month with artist and author Joyce Raimondo. Explore works of famous women artists of the East End and beyond. See Georgia O’Keeffe’s giant flowers and Frida Kahlo’s powerful works. Discover how famous East Hampton artist Lee Krasner expressed her feelings with bold, abstract art. Inspired by Ms. Krasner, get your feelings out as you create a colorful abstract collage by ripping, cutting, dripping paint and more. Class is free, sign up is required. Limited to 25.

COMING UP

DOCUMENTARY

Tuesday Documentaries at the Library features “American Masters: Julia Child” on Tuesday, March 12, at 7 p.m. Learn about America’s favorite chef in honor of Women’s History month. Scooping up a potato pancake, patting chickens, coaxing a reluctant soufflé, or rescuing a curdled sauce, Ms. Child was never afraid of making mistakes. The French Chef TV series made her an unlikely star. Her early attempts at cooking were near disasters, but once she learned to cook, her passion for cooking and for teaching brought her into the hearts of millions and made her a culinary icon.

CELEBRATE SYLVESTER MANOR

Celebrate and support Sylvester Manor during an evening of cocktails in support of its upcoming season and to celebrate the past 10 years. This fundraiser will be held at the Brooklyn Historical Society on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Tickets will be available soon. Contact Courtney Wingate at [email protected] for more details.

CLASSICS BOOK CLUB

Discuss “All Passion Spent” by Vita Sackville-West with the Classics Book Club at the Library on Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. The book tells the story of a woman who discovers who she is just before it is too late. After the death of Lord Slane, a former prime minister of Great Britain and viceroy of India, everyone assumes that his 88-year-old widow will slowly fade away in her grief, remaining as proper, decorative, and dutiful as she has been her entire married life. But the deceptively gentle lady first defies the patronizing meddling of her children and escapes to a rented house in Hampstead. There, to her kids’ amazement, she revels in her new freedom, recalls her youthful ambitions, and gathers some very unsuitable companions, who reveal to her just how much she had sacrificed for others’ expectations.

FAMILY GAMES

Got Cabin Fever? Get out of the house and come play board games with Serge Pierro of Game Nit Magazine at the Library on Saturday, March 16, at 2 p.m. Featuring a selection of games for all ages and refreshments. One lucky participant will bring home a game donated by Mr. Pierro. Registration requested but not required.

COOKBOOK CLUB

Learn about Irish Ancestry and food at the Library on Tuesday, March 19, at 5:30 p.m. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the club will explore Irish food – favorites like Irish Stew, corned beef and cabbage and more. Wear green, bring a dish and enjoy a feast of traditional and modern Irish dishes.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

Listen to Virginia Gerardi speak about Burning Man on Friday, March 22, at 7 p.m. The gathering in a temporary city in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert is an annual event that draws nearly 70,000 people. Rooted in the values expressed by the Ten Principles, Burning Man is a celebration of inclusiveness, self-expression and self-reliance. Dreamers and doers create art and join in civic initiatives. Ms. Gerardi, who built her own yurt, will share her experience of Burning Man and explain the Ten Principles that inform the Burning Man culture. She’ll also share some stunning visuals of this grand experiment.

TAX HELP

Those with an income under $55,000 in 2018 are eligible for tax help by appointment at the Library on Saturday, March 23, from 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. A staff member from the Health and Welfare Council of Long Island will scan documents to their secure online system and assist in completing intake forms. An offsite preparer will call within three days to complete your return over the phone. Bring your social security card (or Medicare card, social security letter or benefit statement). For details and a complete list of what to bring contact Jocelyn Ozolins at 749-0042, ext. 108.

DRIVE SAFE

A DMV-approved defensive driving class for drivers of all ages takes place at the Library on Saturday, March 30, at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. John Wallace of the Amaden Gay Agency is the instructor. Fee: $45, payable on the day of the class. Register: (631) 749-0042 or sign up at the Circulation Desk. Attendees should bring their own lunch or snacks.

SHAKESPEARE

A Shakespeare in the Community discussion covers “Timon of Athens” at the Library on Saturday, March 30 at 12:30 p.m. Though categorized as a tragedy, the story is also at times a bitterly funny satire. Timon is a beloved and generous nobleman who spends his entire fortune on corrupt hangers-on. Herman Melville considered Timon to be one of Shakespeare’s most profound plays. Writer Becky Cole leads the discussion. New members are welcome. Pick up copies of the play at the Circulation Desk.

ACROSS THE MOAT

VENDORS WANTED

Makers and vendors are needed for “CREATE: Maker Fair” on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at Peconic Community School, 269 Main Road, Aquebogue. Fair benefits the school and celebrates the maker movement. Crafters, welders, artists, engineers, scientists, designers, chefs and all makers are invited to register by March 16. Those who also wish to participate as vendors must donate 25 percent of all sales to the school. Call 631-779-2934 or email [email protected]

