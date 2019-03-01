SHELTER ISLAND SCHOOL PHOTO
SCHOOL ROCKS!
On Wednesday, February 13, Mrs. Taylor’s 6th grade science class created their own sedimentary rocks.
JOCELYN OZOLINS PHOTO
FAMILY FUN
Islanders visited the Shelter Island Library to play family games on Saturday, February 16. Serge Pierro, Islander and editor of Game Nite magazine, was there. The Library offered refreshments and a selection of games for all ages.
SHELTER ISLAND EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION PHOTO
STUDENTS WITH SEA LEGS
On a recent episode of SITV Luca Martinez reporter that his favorite moment of 2018 was aboard the Shelter Island Schooner Trip, specifically deck wash, an outing sponsored by the Shelter Island Educational Foundation.
