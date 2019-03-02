What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

William Marshall called in early last week identifying the Shelter Island sign on the Ace Hardware building on Grand Avenue (below), which welcomes Islanders back and greets visitors. (William had just had his tonsils out, he said, but didn’t want that stopping him from calling in. He’s doing fine, he added, and enjoying lots of ice cream.)

Doug Jones, Tom Speeches and Ed Mullins nailed the hardware store sign, so to speak, and Georgiana Ketcham wrote that it is “another Shelter Island icon!”

Gary Weems recognized the photo all the way from Vero Beach, Florida on our Facebook page and Cynthia Michalak got it right on our website.

Comments

comments