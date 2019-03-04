Highway crews out early to clear Island roads

Shelter Island streets and roads are in good shape this morning, according to Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr.

Crews were out last night and early this morning removing a mix of snow and slush and Island thoroughfares are clear “to the pavement,” Mr. Card said.

Salt was put down early and “the streets are wet,” Mr. Card said. “Now we’re watching temperatures,” he added, to see if freezing occurs, when more salt will be put down.

He cautioned all drivers, however. “The streets look O.K., but they’re always slippery,” Mr. Card said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts clouds through mid-morning with gradual clearing and a high temperature near 40 degrees.

But it will feel more like 20 to 30 degrees due to a north wind of 15 to 22 mph.

The wind will shift around to the west this afternoon, according to the NWS, and tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 20 degrees.

Comments

comments