Weather Service: Cold, clear Tuesday on Shelter Island

March has pounced like a lion on Shelter Island, bringing snow and slush Monday and below freezing temperatures for Tuesday.

It will be sunny and cold today, according to the National weather Service (NWS), with a high temperature of 31 degrees. Wind chill values will be between 10 and 20 degrees, due to southwest breezes blowing at 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, according to the NWS, with a low around 19 degrees. The wind will turn to the west at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph, bringing wind chill values of 10 to 15 degrees.

