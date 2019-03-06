Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on February 25, 2019 as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

The following defendant pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and was also assessed state surcharges:

Reed J. Lightfoot of Jersey City, New Jersey, to a first offense of driving while intoxicated, drawing a fine of $500 plus $400; speeding 40 mph in a 35 mph zone, fined $50 plus $93. The plea covered charges of helmet law violation, unlicensed operation and breath test violation. A 6-month license revoke and 12-month Ignition Interlock Device were also imposed.

The case of 2nd degree burglary against Maria Rodriguez-Vasquez was dismissed to the grand jury.

Eight cases were adjourned to later dates at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.

