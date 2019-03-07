HBO seeks to film on Island

The beautiful and famous could be heading to Shelter Island for a film shoot in May if — and it’s a big if — the Town Board can work out logistics.

HBO has put in a request to shoot here for three nights in May for a limited series called “The Undoing,” starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

The matter was discussed at the March 5 Town Board work session.

A crew wants to set up for the three nights of filming and then about two days of packing up gear to move to the next venue for the series.

At issue for the Town Board and neighbors is the specifics of the shoot. A site has not been chosen by the producers, but they want a place on the water with some historical significance to shoot a scene involving a police car and a helicopter. The police car would not be using a siren and the helicopter would not land on the Island.

In the past, town officials have not allowed night shoots and have been concerned about lights and noise that could disturb residents.

Town Clerk Dorothy Ogar is contacting the producers to determine:

• Where the film would be shot.

• Whether filming involving the helicopter and police car could be done in a single night with other shots being done the other two nights.

• Whether the night of shooting with the police car and helicopter could be completed by 11 p.m. rather than the requested 1 a.m.

• How weather could affect the shooting schedule, possibly pushing it into a May weekend, which could be problematic.

• The number of people who would be involved in the filming.

Board members speculated that allowing the shoot to happen with some restrictions could net the Island about $15,000 in fees.

HIRING

Those with an interest and knowledge about site plans and subdivisions are invited to submit applications at Town Hall to be considered as members of the Planning Board. The Planning Board needs to fill the position quickly since the resignation of John D’Amato brings the group from its standard five members to four.

The town also needs to hire five or six lifeguards. There are training courses being offered at Peconic Landing in Greenport for those seeking certification or to renew their certifications. Detailed information on the courses, hours of employment and remuneration can be obtained at Town Hall.

WMAC REQUIREMENTS

Boaters with moorings set up for one size of vessel and replace them with larger boats must file information with the Town Clerk so that the Waterways Management Advisory Committee can ensure there’s sufficient room to maneuver the new boat within the mooring field.

Also, those who lend their moorings to friends must file that information with the Town Clerk, providing dates and the size of vessels.

