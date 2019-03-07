Island calendar: March 7, 2019

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball: Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball: Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer: Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball: Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon: Saturdays, 10 a.m., St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise: Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Youth Center, Legion Hall, $5.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library.

Artist’s Way: A spiritual path to higher creativity with June Shatken. Wednesdays, 4:30, Library.

Caregiver class: Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Crafting for kids: Saturdays, 11 a.m., Library. (631) 749-0042.

English as a Second Language: Thursdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Library. For adults, free, with Teri Piccozzi.

Essentrics: Low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Functional Fitness: With Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kahootin’ Tuesday: For young adults, 3 p.m., Library. Quizzes, trivia, fun.

Knitting and crocheting club: Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club: Thursdays, 4:30 p.m., Library.

Lego challenges: For kids, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., Library. (631) 749-0042

Mah jongg club: Monday at 10:00 a.m., Library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym: For grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., sign in by 8. School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle ball: At the American Legion Hall, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

PiYo: Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table: Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Mah jongg: Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga: Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration: Young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., Library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group: Grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Watercolor class: With June Shatken. Thursdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga: Gentle flow with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga: Hatha flow with Lila Piccozzi. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time: For children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., Library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga: For ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba: With Susan Binder and Melanie Matz. Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 a.m. and Saturdays at 9:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold: With Susan Binder. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

EVENTS

FRIDAY, MARCH 8

Community supper: St. Mary’s Friday Night Grub offers a community supper for all from 6 to 7 p.m. at the church. Free to all but donations accepted. For details call (631) 749-0770.

Friday Night Dialogues: “Mashomack: Views of a Changing Coastline” with Mashomack Preserve director Jeremy Samuelson at the Library at 7 p.m. He will share updates on new climate research and the steps The Nature Conservancy is taking at Mashomack and throughout the region to adapt to changing conditions. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, MARCH 12

Documentary: Honoring Women’s History Month with “American Masters: Julia Child” at the Library at 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

Tai chi: With certified instructor Denise Gillies for all levels at the Library at 5:30 p.m. $40 for six classes; $7 per class. Register: (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

Community supper: St. Mary’s Friday Night Grub offers a community supper for all from 6 to 7 p.m. at the church. Free to all but donations accepted. For details call (631) 749-0770.

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

Classics book club: Discuss “All Passion Spent” by Vita Sackville-West at the Library at 11 a.m. (631) 749-0042.

Coffee and coloring: For adults at the Library at 1 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Family games: Play board games and enjoy refreshments with Serge Pierro of Game Nite Magazine at the Library at 2 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

Cookbook club: Explore Irish ancestry and food at the Library at 5:30 p.m. Wear some green, bring a dish, and enjoy a feast of traditional dishes as well as modern Irish cuisine.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

Tai chi: With certified instructor Denise Gillies for all levels at the Library at 5:30 p.m. $40 for six classes; $7 per class. Register: (631) 749-0042.

Celebrity chef: Chef Maria Serano from Maria’s Kitchen will be cooking up delicious Mexican food at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s next Celebrity Chef Dinner at 6 p.m. The menu will feature guacamole and chips, vegetable or chicken fajitas and homemade flan. Admission is $30 per person, reservations are limited to 50 people. Details: 631-749-0805.

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

Community supper: St. Mary’s Friday Night Grub offers a community supper for all from 6 to 7 p.m. at the church. Free to all but donations accepted. For details call (631) 749-0770.

Friday Night Dialogues: Virginia Gerardi speaks about Burning Man at the Library at 7 p.m. The annual gathering draws nearly 70,000 people to a week in the desert for a celebration of inclusiveness, self-expression and self-reliance. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

Tax help: At the Library by appointment from 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. For incomes under $55,000 in 2018. Staff from the Health and Welfare Council of Long Island will scan documents to their secure online system and assist in completing intake forms. An offsite preparer will call within three days to complete your return over the phone. Bring your social security card (or Medicare card, social security letter or benefit statement). Details: Jocelyn Ozolins at 749-0042, ext. 108.

SUNDAY, MARCH 24

Choir concert: The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church welcomes the Juniata College Concert Choir from Huntingdon, Pennsylvania at 1 p.m. The popular choir has toured throughout the U.S. and abroad and will perform a cappella music from several cultures and traditions. Free, donations appreciated. Details: (631)749-0805.

MONDAY, MARCH 25

Book club: Discuss “The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra” by Vaseem Khan at the Library at 5 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

Tai chi: With certified instructor Denise Gillies for all levels at the Library at 5:30 p.m. $7 per class. Register: (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

Community supper: St. Mary’s Friday Night Grub offers a community supper for all from 6 to 7 p.m. at the church. Free to all but donations accepted. For details call (631) 749-0770.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

Defensive driving: A DMV-approved class for drivers of all ages with instructor John Wallace of the Amaden Gay Agency at the Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fee: $45, payable day of the class. Register: (631) 749-0042. Bring lunch or snacks.

Shakespeare: A Shakespeare-in-the-community discussion at the Library at 12:30 p.m. Writer Becky Cole leads the discussion on “Timon of Athens.” New members welcome. Pick up copies of the play at the Circulation Desk. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

March 12: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee, 9 a.m.

March 25: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

April 9: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee Meeting, 9 a.m.

April 13: Dering Harbor Board, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

April 22: Board of Fire Commissioners meeting, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

