Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Terrell Q. Brown, 31, of Hampton Bays was arrested on March 1 for 3rd degree unlicensed operation following a traffic stop for failure to signal. The defendant was released on his own recognizance and issued an appearance ticket directing his appearance in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Dennis M. Clark of Shelter Island was ticketed on New York Avenue on February 27 for not wearing a seat belt. Nicholas J. Zoumas of Sag Harbor received a summons on February 28 for using a non-hands-free portable electronic device while driving on North Ferry Road.

On March 3, Maureen D. Connolly of Port Jefferson Station was ticketed on North Ferry Road for speed not reasonable and prudent. C.E. Rapport-Barrett of Wainscott was given a summons for speeding 56 mph in a 40 mph zone on South Ferry Road on that date.

ACCIDENT

On March 2, a vehicle operated by Hermann E. Voncarp Jr. of Shelter Island, while backing up in a parking lot at 63 North Ferry Road, struck a parked vehicle owned by Christopher Chobor of Shelter Island. No injuries were reported and damage to both vehicles exceeds $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

On February 27, police were contacted by a South Ferry Hills resident who stated her husband had left home that morning and not yet returned. The person was located and contacted his wife to report all was fine.

At the request of a Heights caller, police spoke with an individual on February 27 with whom the caller wanted to stop interaction.

ANIMAL INCIDENT

On March 1, a Center caller reported finding a dog at large in her back yard. The animal control officer contacted the owner who said she was looking for her dog; the officer located the dog but was unable to capture it. The dog was last seen near the Shelter Island School.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Town Emergency Medical Services responded to five calls for assistance. One patient was transported to Southampton Hospital and four patients were taken to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

ALARMS

On February 26, a fire alarm was activated by a faulty heat sensor in a storage area. Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) was on the scene.

An alarm was activated on February 26 at a Ram Island location. SIFD responded and determined it to be a malfunction.

A fire alarm in a Winthrop location was activated on March 1 by plumbers soldering in the basement. SIFD Chief Anthony Reiter responded and determined the alarm not to be false.

Comments

comments