Margaret Carroll of Dallas, Texas and formerly Shelter Island Heights, died November 19, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer, her family said. She was 95.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband Bill of 53 years and is survived by her children, Laure Carroll of Los Angeles, Liam Carroll of New York City and Shelter Island, and Kerry Radford of Texas; she is also survived by four grandchildren.

Comments

comments