Tom Speeches was the early bird identifying last week’s photo (see below), writing, “The photo is the SALT Waterfront Bar and Grill logo on the building on South Menantic.”

Tom added a shout-out to the owners: “Keith and Allie rock!”

Ed Mullins read the signal loud and clear, and Christopher Stone deciphered the flags on the building’s sign: “Sierra Alpha Lima Tango. SALT.”

