Phil Power honored at gala awards dinner in Riverhead

March 7 was a night to celebrate those who in the Times Review Media Group’s publication areas have gone above and beyond in giving back to their communities.

Shelter Islander Phil Power was the Reporter’s choice as its Person of the Year with the announcement of his selection appearing in the first issue of 2019.

He joined with honorees chosen by the Suffolk Times, News-Review and the Northforker at a gala dinner at Riverhead’s Polish Hall.

Mr. Power is considered the universal volunteer on the Island, serving the Fire Department, the Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and the Board of Fire Commissioners.

He was instrumental in uniting the Heights and Center Fire Departments into a single unit in the late 1990s and came up through the ranks of the department to serve as chief.

In 2011, he was named Emergency Medical Technician of the Year after 35 years of service. In 1999, he had been named Firefighter of the Year.

The Lions Club chose him two years ago as its Citizen of the Year and Lions Club member Dr. Frank Adipietro said of him, “He wakes up every day and says, ‘What can I do to help the other guy? What can I do to make a difference? What can I do for my community?

Long time friend and fellow Lions Club member Ed Brown said, “There are givers in this world and Phil Power is and has been for many decades a big-time giver for this community. He stops what he is doing to help others.”

The unassuming Mr. Power said, “I’m just happy doing it.”

