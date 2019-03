Cloudy skies will clear Monday morning and it will become sunny with a high near 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Winds will be from the west at 7 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.

Tonight, it will remain clear with temperatures dropping to just below freezing. The wind will shift to the northwest at 9 to 15 mph with gusts reaching 25 mph, according to the NWS.

