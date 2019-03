Another cool, sunny day is in Shelter Island’s forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature will reach 42 degrees Tuesday, with a west wind at 11 to 14 mph making it feel more like 30 to 35 degrees.

Tonight, skies remain clear, according to the NWS, with a low around 26 and the winds shifting the northwest at 3 to 9 mph.

