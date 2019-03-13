Announcements

‘The Addams Family’ creeps onto the school stage

by
Education, Featured Story
No Comments

SHELTER ISLAND SCHOOL PHOTO
Island artist and Reporter cartoonist Peter Waldner created the art for the play.

The Shelter Island Drama Club presents “The Addams Family” next month under the direction of John Kaasik.

The play will debut on Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m.  in the school’s auditorium with additional performances on Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, at 8 p.m.; and on Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase in the school lobby, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for students. Tickets can also be reserved by calling Lisa at (631) 749-0302, ext. 100.

Comments

comments
, , ,