‘The Addams Family’ creeps onto the school stage

The Shelter Island Drama Club presents “The Addams Family” next month under the direction of John Kaasik.

The play will debut on Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. in the school’s auditorium with additional performances on Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, at 8 p.m.; and on Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase in the school lobby, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for students. Tickets can also be reserved by calling Lisa at (631) 749-0302, ext. 100.

