What’s happening: March 13, 2019

Activities and events on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

CELEBRATE SYLVESTER MANOR

Celebrate and support Sylvester Manor during an evening of cocktails in support of its upcoming season and to celebrate the past 10 years. This fundraiser will be held at the Brooklyn Historical Society on Thursday, March 14. Tickets are available now at sylvestermanor.org. Contact Courtney Wingate at [email protected] for more details.

CLASSICS BOOK CLUB

Discuss “All Passion Spent” by Vita Sackville-West with the Classics Book Club at the Library on Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. Funny and surprisingly moving, the book tells the story of a woman who discovers who she is just before it is too late. After the death of her husband everyone assumes that his 88-year-old widow will fade away in her grief, remaining as proper as she has been her entire married life. But she defies the patronizing meddling of her children and escapes to a rented house in Hampstead. There, to her offsprings’ utter amazement, she revels in her new freedom, recalls her youthful ambitions, and gathers some very unsuitable companions — who reveal to her just how much she had sacrificed under the pressure of others’ expectations.

FAMILY GAMES

Got Cabin Fever? Get out of the house and come play board games with Serge Pierro of Game Nite Magazine at the Library on Saturday, March 16, at 2 p.m. Featuring a selection of games for all ages and refreshments. One lucky participant will bring home a game donated by Mr. Pierro. Registration requested but not required.

CUB SCOUT DERBY

The Shelter Island Cub Scout Pack 56 will be holding their annual Pinewood Derby on Saturday, March 16, at 2:30 p.m., at the American Legion. The Shelter Island Girl Scouts have been invited and will be running a race too. All are welcome to attend.

COOKBOOK CLUB

Learn about Irish ancestry and food at the Library on Tuesday, March 19, at 5:30 p.m.

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the club will explore Irish food – hearty favorites like Irish stew, corned beef and cabbage and more. Wear some green, bring a dish and enjoy a feast of traditional dishes as well as modern Irish cuisine.

CELEBRITY CHEF DINNER

Chef Maria Serano from Maria’s Kitchen will be cooking up delicious Mexican food at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s next Celebrity Chef Dinner on Wednesday, March 20, at 6 p.m. The menu will feature guacamole and chips, vegetable or chicken fajitas and homemade flan. Admission is $30 per person, reservations are limited to 50 people. Details: (631) 749-0805.

NEXT WEEK

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

Listen to Virginia Gerardi speak about Burning Man on Friday, March 22, at 7 p.m. The gathering in a temporary city in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert is an annual event that draws nearly 70,000 people. Rooted in the values expressed by its Ten Principles, Burning Man is a celebration of inclusiveness, self-expression and self-reliance. Dreamers and doers create art and join in civic initiatives. Ms. Gerardi, who built her own yurt, will share her experience of Burning Man and explain the Ten Principles that inform the Burning Man culture. She’ll also share some stunning visuals of this grand experiment.

TAX HELP

Those with an income under $55,000 in 2018 are eligible for tax help by appointment at the Library on Saturday, March 23, from 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. A staff member from the Health and Welfare Council of Long Island will scan documents to their secure online system and assist in completing intake forms. An offsite preparer will call within three days to complete your return over the phone. Bring your social security card (or Medicare card, social security letter or benefit statement). For details and a complete list of what to bring contact Jocelyn Ozolins at 749-0042, ext. 108.

CHOIR CONCERT

The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church will welcome the Juniata College Concert Choir from Huntingdon, Pennsylvania on Sunday, March 24, at 1 p.m.

The popular choir has toured throughout the U.S. and abroad and will perform a cappella music from several cultures and traditions. At a past concert, an appreciative audience heard the 44-member choir sing a cappella songs from different cultures drawn from across the ages, including spirituals, sacred and folk music. Admission is free but donations will be appreciated. Call (631) 749-0805 for more information.

WOMEN’S SELF-DEFENSE CLASS

Teens and adult women are invited to a self-defense workshop at the Shelter Island School gym on Monday, March 25, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Admission: $20 donation to The Retreat. For reservations and details contact Bethany Ortman at (631) 749-0309.

COMING UP

DRIVE SAFE

A DMV-approved defensive driving class for drivers of all ages takes place at the Library on Saturday, March 30, at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. John Wallace of the Amaden Gay Agency is the instructor. Fee: $45, payable on the day of the class. Register: (631) 749-0042 or sign up at the Circulation Desk. Attendees should bring their own lunch or snacks.

SHAKESPEARE

A Shakespeare in the Community discussion covers “Timon of Athens” at the Library on Saturday, April 27 at 12:30 p.m. Though categorized as a tragedy, the story is also at times a bitterly funny satire. Timon is a beloved and generous nobleman who, through his generosity, spends his entire fortune on corrupt hangers-on. Writer Becky Cole leads the discussion. New members are welcome. Pick up copies of the play at the Circulation Desk.

ACROSS THE MOAT

VENDORS WANTED

Makers and vendors are needed for “CREATE: Maker Fair” on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at Peconic Community School, 269 Main Road, Aquebogue. Fair benefits the school and celebrates the maker movement. Crafters, welders, artists, engineers, scientists, designers, chefs and all makers are invited to register by March 16. Vendors must donate 25 percent of all sales to the school. Call (631) 779-2934 or email [email protected]

The school will host an open house on Thursday, March 28, at 6 p.m. Learn about PCS’s place-based, community-focused, project-based educational model. Interested families with children in Early Childhood (age 3) through 6th grade are welcome to attend.

