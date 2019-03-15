Town to begin parking lot expansion

Weather permitting, a crew from the Highway Department will start work this weekend to expand the parking lot at Town Hall by opening up space in the adjacent lot at 40 North Ferry Road.

The town bought the property last year, which includes a 2,900-square-foot, multi-family house on three quarters of an acre.

Incoming Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman told the Town Board at its work session Tuesday that the first step involves taking down trees and hedges that separate the lot behind Town Hall and the adjacent lot. Hedges will eventually be replanted, he said.

The crew will be working only on weekends to diminish the inconvenience to town workers and neighbors still living in the house the town has purchased.

Work will include regrading the existing lot and providing a porous surface and redirecting drainage. The space behind the house will be separated into two lots — one to accommodate the town and the other for use by the tenants.

Grant money repaid to the town for previous projects is being used for the work on the parking lots.

The goal is to complete the work prior to Memorial Day.

