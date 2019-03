The start of the work week will be a chilly and sunny day on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The temperature will reach a high of 42 degrees. Breezes from the northwest, shifting to the southwest this afternoon at 5 to 9 mph, will make it feel more like 20 to 30 degrees.

Tonight clouds move in and the wind will stay out of the southwest, according to the NWS. The low temperature will be about 27 degrees.

Comments

comments