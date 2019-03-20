North Ferry to launch new boat early summer

By early summer, North Ferry will have a new 130-foot boat in its fleet, a planned upgrade since one vessel, the 50-year-old-plus Islander, is out of service and possibly not worth repairing, according to Stella Lagudis, general manager of the Heights Property Owners Corporation. The corporation owns North Ferry.

The Islander, which was capable of carrying 12-13 cars, is to be replaced by a boat that can handle about 25 cars, Ms. Lagudis said.

“This was all part of our planning,” Ms. Lagudis said.

North Ferry contracted Washburn and Doughty of East Boothbay, Maine, to deliver a new vessel that should be in local waters by early summer. The new boat is being configured with upgrades, including an engine that is more fuel efficient and environmentally friendly.

There’s an increase in truck traffic this time of year — and long lines on weekday mornings from Greenport — as workers come to Shelter Island, and others use the Island to cross to the Hamptons for work on residential and commercial properties.

But with a new, larger boat being added to the fleet, Ms. Lagudis anticipates smooth sailing this summer.

As for whether there will be a rate increase to help offset the expenditure on the new boat, that’s an issue for the Suffolk County Legislature. North Ferry officials were expecting an audit of 2018 to enable management to “determine next steps based upon analysis of its financial position,” according to a letter to the editor last month from North Ferry General Manager Bridgford Hunt.

