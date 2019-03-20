Town Republicans to name new treasurer

The Shelter Island Republican Committee will soon have a new treasurer.

The descicion comes after Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams, who has served as the GOP’s treasurer since February 2012, said she wanted to turn the post over to someone else.

Ms. Brach-Williams, who is also the town’s deputy supervisor and treasurer for the Shelter Island Board of Fire Commissioners, said she was responsible for failing to file three years of reports of contributions and expenses with the New York State Board of Elections because it was a task she had overlooked.

When the matter was brought to her attention by the Reporter, she filed all of the reports for 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Supervisor Gary Gerth said he expects to make an announcement shortly on a replacement. He noted he was acting to replace Ms. Brach-Williams as treasurer at her request.

