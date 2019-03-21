Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONS

On March 15, Moreno Idalia of Greenport was ticketed on West Neck Road for unlicensed operation and having an uninspected vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

On March 12 a Center caller reported being victimized by a phone scam, resulting in a grand larceny investigation.

A Center caller reported on March 13 that she was being threatened by a person. Police advised the subject to refrain from such conduct in the future. On that date, a caller reported a possibly disabled car with hazards. The driver reported he was checking the 911 system in the area.

A Center caller reported a family dispute on March 13 over an estate for informational purposes only. On the same day, a Center caller reported hearing five gunshots. Police found persons who admitted to lighting off fireworks. All the fireworks were spent on arrival. The persons were advised to clean up the area and said they would comply.

On March 14, police provided a safety talk on airports, resorts and amusement parks to the 8th grade in advance of their Disney World trip. On the same day, a caller reported criminal mischief, involving damage to multiple real estate signs and brochure boxes at several locations.

On March 14 and 16, police conducted radar enforcement in the Heights.

A noise disturbance was reported March 16 in the Cartwright area. Police spoke to people who turned the volume down.

A domestic dispute was reported on March 16 in the Center. It was a verbal altercation; no offense was committed.

An officer on patrol in the Heights observed a vehicle with a flat tire on March 16, and assisted the owner with the repair.

On March 17 a caller reported an Order of Protection violation.

On March 18, the department assisted the county Medical Examiner’s Office with a notification.

Animal Incidents

On March 14, the Animal Control Officer assisted Southampton Animal Control in inspecting a dog enclosure built pursuant to a hearing about a dangerous dog in Southampton Town. He reported his findings that the enclosure was adequate.

A Ram Island caller reported a seal possibly injured on March 17. Police contacted the Riverhead Foundation for Injured Mammal Wildlife. A rescue team responded and upon arrival, the seal had succumbed. Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Officer Jordan Doroski heard the report and arrived on the scene and the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society was notified. Officer Doroski transported the seal to the DEC facility in Ridge for a necropsy.

On March 18, a caller reported a loose dog at Crescent Beach. The officer located the owner from the dog’s collar and returned the animal to the owner.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to four calls for assistance, on March 13, 14 and 18. Three patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital and one patient to Southampton Hospital.

ALARMS

A motion detector activated an alarm on March 12 in Ram Island. Police found that the property appeared secure. They were unable to find a cause for the alarm; the homeowner and caretaker were notified.

A panic alarm was activated in Hay Beach on March 16. The resident said it was accidental.

A motion detection alarm was set off at a Center location on March 16. Upon responding, police found all secure.

