What’s Happening Around the Island

THIS WEEK

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

Listen to Virginia Gerardi speak about Burning Man on Friday, March 22, at 7 p.m. The gathering in a temporary city in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert is an annual event that draws nearly 70,000 people. Burning Man is a celebration of inclusiveness, self-expression and self-reliance. Dreamers and doers create art and join in civic initiatives. Ms. Gerardi, who built her own yurt, will share her experience of Burning Man and explain “the Ten Principles” that inform the Burning Man culture. She’ll also share some stunning visuals of this grand experiment.

TAX HELP

Those with an income under $55,000 in 2018 are eligible for tax help by appointment at the Library on Saturday, March 23, from 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. A staff member from the Health and Welfare Council of Long Island will scan documents to their secure online system and assist in completing intake forms. An offsite preparer will call within three days to complete your return over the phone. Bring your social security card (or Medicare card, social security letter or benefit statement). For details and a complete list of what to bring contact Jocelyn Ozolins at 749-0042, ext. 108.

CHOIR CONCERT

The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church will welcome the Juniata College Concert Choir from Huntingdon, Pennsylvania on Sunday, March 24, at 1 p.m.

The popular choir has toured throughout the U.S. and abroad and will perform a cappella music from several cultures and traditions. At a past concert, an appreciative audience heard the 44-member choir sing a cappella songs from different cultures drawn from across the ages, including spirituals, sacred and folk music. Admission is free but donations will be appreciated. Call (631) 749-0805 for more information.

WOMEN’S SELF-DEFENSE CLASS

Teens and adult women are invited to a self-defense workshop at the Shelter Island School gym on Monday, March 25, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Admission: $20 donation to The Retreat. For reservations and details contact Bethany Ortmann at (631) 749-0309.

NEXT WEEK

COMMUNITY SUPPER

St. Mary’s Friday Night Grub offers a community supper for all on Friday, March 29, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the church. Free to all but donations accepted. For details call (631) 749-0770.

DRIVE SAFE

A DMV-approved defensive driving class for drivers of all ages takes place at the Library on Saturday, March 30, at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. John Wallace of the Amaden Gay Agency is the instructor. Fee: $45, payable on the day of the class. Register: (631) 749-0042 or sign up at the Circulation Desk. Attendees should bring their own lunch or snacks.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

The Shelter Island High School Drama Club presents “The Addams Family” next month under the direction of John Kaasik. The play will debut on Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. with additional performances on Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, at 8 p.m.; and on Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m. at the school auditorium.

Tickets are available for purchase in the school lobby, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for students. Tickets can also be reserved by calling Lisa at (631) 749-0302, ext. 100.

COMING UP

SHAKESPEARE

A Shakespeare in the community discussion covers “Timon of Athens” at the Library on Saturday, April 27 at 12:30 p.m. Though categorized as a tragedy, the story is also at times a bitterly funny satire. Timon is a beloved and generous nobleman who, through his generosity, spends his entire fortune on corrupt hangers-on. Writer Becky Cole leads the discussion. New members are welcome. Pick up copies of the play at the Circulation Desk.

ACROSS THE MOAT

VENDORS WANTED

Makers and vendors are needed for ‘CREATE: Maker Fair’ on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at Peconic Community School, 269 Main Road, Aquebogue. Fair benefits the school and celebrates the maker movement. Crafters, welders, artists, engineers, scientists, designers, chefs and all makers are invited to register by March 16.

Vendors must donate 25 percent of all sales to the school. Call (631) 779-2934 or email [email protected]

The school will host an open house on Thursday, March 28, at 6 p.m. Learn about PCS’s place-based, community focused, project-based educational model. Interested families with children in Early Childhood (age 3) through 6th grade are welcome to attend.

Comments

comments