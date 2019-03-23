Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Robert L. Ohrtman

Robert L. Ohrtman of Shelter Island died at home on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was 88 years old.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 24 from 2-6 p.m.. at the The Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday morning, March 25 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church, 5 Prospect Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, New York 11965, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice or Shelter Island Home Care Agency would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

