What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Last week’s offseason view of The Pridwin’s porch and dock (see below) was an easy I.D. for Gary Weems, who wrote: “The Pridwin bar was one of the first bars that I was served in the summer time back in the day. Not sure if I was of age … lol.” Not sure, Gary?

Tom Speeches had it, adding: “Won’t be long for JP’s signature cocktails and warmer weather!”

Georgiana Ketcham got a clue “from those rocks as well as the dock sans the awning.”

The view brought fond memories to Cathleen Parsons, who phoned to say she had rented a cottage from the Pridwin for 10 years and worked for the venerable hotel for five years.

And Bob Kohn wrote to us with one word to identify the photo: “Seawater.”

Oh, well, O.K., Bob.

Comments

comments