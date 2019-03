Students from the Our Lady of the Isle Confirmation Class assisted American Legion members on Saturday at their annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner to benefit the food pantry.

Front row above, from left, Lio Napoles (standing), Chef Fred Ogar, Dottie Ogar and Sharon Jacobs. Middle row, from left, Janet Carbajal, Mary Kate Labrozzi, Kaitlyn Gulluscio and Henry Jacobs. Back row, from left, Jonathan Rivera, Jose Frausto and Andrea Napoles.

Comments

comments