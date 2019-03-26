Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: Doherty, Koenig, Petersen

John Stephen Doherty

Steve Doherty passed away on March 15, 2019 at age 94.

Born in Manhattan on November 17, 1924 and raised in Queens, Steve served in World War II and the Korean War. He graduated with a Masters in Playwriting from Yale University on the GI Bill.



Successful at every endeavor, his family recalled, he had been encouraged early on to become an English teacher, but following his mother’s advice to “do what you love,” he embarked on a career of words.

Steve began his career as a writer for men’s magazines of the 1950s and 1960s, while simultaneously discovering a love of boats. For many years, he divided his time between cruising east coast waterways in a variety of boats and working to pay for it.

In 1969, he established Seven Seas Press, for which he was editor and publisher. It was in its day the pre-eminent publisher of nautical books, including boat designs, hardcover cruising tales and what became the “Bible” of trans-Atlantic cruising, “Cruising Under Power” by Robert P. Beebe. Many of the latter books were Nautical Book of the Month selections.

But by the late 1970s, it could not survive the financial downturn when paper prices skyrocketed and he sold the company to International Marine Publishing.

At this time, his idea for a book of 14 ocean crossings was bought by W.W. Norton, titled “The Boats They Sailed In.” It was followed by “A Ketch Called Tahiti,” about the life and designs of Jack Hanna. Steve’s later years were spent on a comprehensive history of his mother’s family, culminating with the story of the eight immigrant children raised on New York’s Lower East Side in the early 20th century.

Steve leaves his wife of 40 years, Ann Dunbar, with whom he came to Shelter Island in July of 1979 looking for a “summer place.” They found and bought a carpentry shop on West Neck Road whose attributes were “electricity and water on 1.8 acres.”

Over the course of the ensuing nine years, they made it into a “modest, comfortable cottage,” Ann recalled, that became their year-round home.

Bruce Harold Koenig

Bruce Harold Koenig of Marianna, Florida, who had been a veterinarian on Shelter Island for many years with a practice in Silver Beach, passed away on February 28, 2019.

He was 81.

He was born to the late Harold Fredrick and Melba Morris Koenig. Bruce was preceded in death by his son Brian Charles Koenig. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Christian Koenig, daughter Karen Koenig Mooney, sister Barbara Koenig, grandson Ashton Michael Mooney, and numerous relatives and friends.

Bruce graduated from the Iowa State University Department of Agriculture. He joined the Marines, then returned to Iowa State University and graduated from the School of Veterinary Medicine.

Bruce’s career as an equine veterinarian was mainly spent at racetracks in New York. He went to the Kentucky Derby with Air Forbs One. Bruce also worked as a veterinarian for the annual Old Glory Horse Sale at Yonkers Raceway and treated hunters and jumpers.

Bruce chose the horses to start the Nassau County Mounted Unit and was later honored by them for 22 years of service.

He enjoyed hunting and was an avid boater and fisherman. Bruce was a Webelo leader when his son Brian was in the Boy Scouts. In his younger years, Bruce was afraid of flying. To conquer this, he took flying lessons and got his pilot license. He, with his family, did a lot of traveling by plane.

Bruce had a big heart, his family remembered, and helped many people in their time of need. He was a devoted husband and loving father who enjoyed spending time with his family at home and on vacation.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at the Marianna Presbyterian Church with Pastor John Wamsley officiating on March 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. The Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, followed by a reception in the fellowship hall.

Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at mariannachapelfh.com.

Paul S. Petersen

Paul S. Petersen of Tampa, Florida, and formerly of Shelter Island, passed away on February 25, 2019 at the age of 68.

Paul is survived by his wife of 45 years, Katherine Petersen; his five children, Christine (Stanley), Brian (Shannon), Matthew (Nicole), Catherine (Daniel) and Thomas; and seven grandchildren; Nathan, Faith, Courtney, Robert, Thomas, Danielle and Joseph.

A celebration of Paul’s life will be held on May 5, 2019 at the Shelter Island Fire Department, 49 North Ferry Road, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Comments

comments