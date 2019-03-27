Spring track athletes make marks in opening meet

The Shelter Island varsity boys and girls spring track teams kicked off the competitive season with their first track and field meet on Tuesday versus the combined Southold-Greenport teams.

The well attended event christened Southold’s new track under clear blue skies in front of Southold, Greenport and Shelter Island fans alike.

The Southold-Greenport girls team of 27 athletes took the win over the four Shelter Island athletes who competed. The girls competition covered 17 track and field events.

The Southold-Greenport team was able to cover all events with at least three or more athletes per event.

The Lady Indians covered six events.

Junior Emma Gallagher scored first place in the 400-meter dash in 69.3 seconds, with freshman Ariana Carter scoring second place in 74.4 seconds, a new personal record (PR). In the 100-meter dash, junior Lyng Coyne took fourth place in 15.1 seconds and freshman Olivia Overstreet took fifth place in 15.6. In the 800-meter run, Gallagher scored first place in 2:33.9 minutes. In the 200-meter run, Ariana Carter scored third place in 30.6 seconds, while Coyne and Overstreet ran 31.6 and 33.9, respectively.

The Shelter Island 4 by 100-meter relay team of Coyne, Overstreet, Ariana Carter and Gallagher took second place.

In the long jump, Gallagher scored third place, jumping to a new school record and PR of 14 feet, 4 inches, losing to Southold by only an inch. Coyne jumped to a PR as well with a jump of 12 feet, 6 1/4 inches.

The Southold-Greenport boys team of 52 athletes took the win over the 16 Shelter Island athletes who competed. The Indians were able to cover 15 of the 18 events contested.

In the 400-meter hurdles, junior Jonas Kinsey scored a second place finish in 69.0 seconds (PR) and sophomore Theo Olinkiewicz ran 1:32.5 minutes (PR). In the long jump, sophomore Jalill Carter scored third place with a jump of 17 feet, 4 inches (PR) and senior Michael Payano jumped 16 feet, 11 1/4 inches. Junior Luke Lowell-Liszanckie and sophomore Tyler Gulluscio competed in the pole vault but were unable to clear the 8-foot opening height. Lowell-Liszanckie scored second place in the high jump with a jump of 5 feet, 4 inches.

In the 1,600-meter run, scoring for the Indians were junior Kal Lewis in first place with 4:35 minutes and sophomore Domingo Gil in third place with 5:14, while sophomore Nick Mamisashvili and freshman Pacey Cronin ran 5:33.0 and 5:50.0, respectively. Scoring in the 400-meter dash were Kinsey in first place with 55.6 seconds and Payano in third place with 56.4. In the 200-meter dash, junior Alberto Morales took fourth place in 25.7 seconds, while Jalill Carter and Daniel Schulteis ran 27.0 and 29.0, respectively. Scoring in the 800-meter run were Lewis in first place in 2:14 minutes and Gil in third place with 2:25, with Olinkiewicz and sophomore Jason Green running 2:49.0 and 2:52.5 minutes. In the 3,200-meter run, Lewis scored first in 10:27.0 minutes and sophomore Tyler Gulluscio scored third in 11:43.0.

In the throwing events, sophomores Daniel Schulteis and Brandon Velasquez competed in the shot put, while Green scored third place in the discus with a throw of 79 feet. In the relay events, the 4 by 100-meter team of Morales, freshman Michael Hand, Mamisashvili and Green took a second place finish; the 4 by 400-meter team of Mamisashvili, seventh grader Hayden Davidson, Jalill Carter and Kinsey took a second place finish; and the 4 by 800-meter team of Gulluscio, Olinkiewicz, Gil and Lewis took second place as well with a time of 10:04.0 minutes.

Next meet for the boys and girls teams will be Monday, April 1 versus Port Jefferson with a 4:30 p.m. start. The boys team will travel to Port Jefferson to compete, while the girls team will face Port Jefferson at the Southold track.

Later in the week, both teams will compete against Babylon on Friday, April 5 at the Southold track.

