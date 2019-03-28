What’s happening: March 28, 2019

Activities and events on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

COMMUNITY SUPPER

St. Mary’s Friday Night Grub offers a community supper for all on Friday, March 29, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the church. Free to all but donations accepted. For details call (631) 749-0770.

DRIVE SAFE

A DMV-approved defensive driving class for drivers of all ages takes place at the Library on Saturday, March 30, at 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. John Wallace of the Amaden Gay Agency is the instructor. Fee: $45, payable on the day of the class. Register: (631) 749-0042 or sign up at the Circulation Desk. Attendees should bring their own lunch or snacks.

TREE HUGGERS UNITE

Join the Rare, Big and Odd Tree Tour at Mashomack Preserve from 1 to 3 p.m. Offers a rare chance to explore the interior areas of the Preserve by truck and hike. View different forest types and find tall tulip trees, a huge white oak, a healthy elm tree and an American chestnut. (631) 749-4219.

NEXT WEEK

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

The Shelter Island High School Drama Club presents “The Addams Family” under the direction of John Kaasik. The play will debut on Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. with additional performances on Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, at 8 p.m.; and on Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m. at the school auditorium.

Tickets are available for purchase in the school lobby, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for students. Tickets can also be reserved by calling Lisa at (631) 749-0302, ext. 100.

SEED LIBRARY

The Library’s seed library opens for the season on Thursday, April 11, at 5:30 p.m. Poet, farmer and educator Scott Chaskey and Layton Guenther, farm manager at Quail Hill Farm in Amagansett, will speak about the work they do and the importance of saving and sharing heirloom seeds.

FRIDAY NIGHT DIALOGUES

The Library hosts the Shelter Island Poetry Project, presenting “Always Marry an April Girl” as its Friday Night Dialogue on Friday, April 12, at 7 p.m. Curator Bliss Morehead has uncovered poems that reflect April in all its complexity to celebrate Poetry Month with a reading that ranges from the rowdy to gracious, from cruel to tender.

MUSIC FUN

The Perlman Music Program offers music and fun at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, April 13, at 11 a.m. PMP alumna violinist Alice Ivy-Pemberton invites all ages to learn about classical music through playful songs and stories. Afterwards, young audience members can enjoy an “instrument petting zoo.”

AMOROUS AMPHIBIANS

Spring Ponds and Amorous Amphibians Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, April 13, at 7 p.m. offers the opporunity to listen to the evening chorus of spring peepers as the frogs claim their territory. Look for masses of eggs from salamanders and toads along the shores of Sanctuary Pond (631) 749-4219.

COMING UP

SHAKESPEARE

A Shakespeare in the community discussion covers “Timon of Athens” at the Library on Saturday, April 27, at 12:30 p.m. Though categorized as a tragedy, the story is also at times a bitterly funny satire. Timon is a beloved nobleman who spends his entire fortune on corrupt hangers-on. Writer Becky Cole leads the discussion.

STATE OF THE TOWN

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will be holding its 12th Annual State of the Town Luncheon on Sunday, April 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Ram’s Head Inn. Supervisor Gary Gerth will speak about major Town issues that have arisen during his administration and afford the community an opportunity to ask questions. Price is $55 in advance and $60 at the door. Reservations may be made by using the coupon in the display ad in the April 18 issue of the Reporter.

ACROSS THE MOAT

A MAKER FAIR

‘CREATE: Maker Fair’ takes place on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at Peconic Community School, 269 Main Road, Aquebogue. Fair benefits the school and celebrates the maker movement. Crafters, welders, artists, engineers, scientists, designers, chefs and all makers will be selling their wares and donating 25 percent of all sales to the school. Call (631) 779-2934 or email [email protected]

The school will host an open house on Thursday, March 28, at 6 p.m. Learn about PCS’s place-based, community focused, project-based educational model. Interested families with children in Early Childhood (age 3) through 6th grade are welcome to attend.

