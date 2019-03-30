Three of Shelter Island School’s 25 DECA Club students competed in a state level competition in Rochester in early March.

DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high school and college programs.

Over three days, the students competed in their event categories with over 2,000 other students from New York State. They also joined team building and networking events, acting as voting delegates to elect state representatives and took part in seminars related to careers and business.

The students and their categories of competition are as follows:

Pacey Cronin: Principles of business management

Emmett Cummings: Principles of business management

Tyler Gulluscio: Professional selling event

Although Pacey and Emmett competed separately, they did compete in the same event. They were given an issue about the customer service end of a business and created a survey to collect feedback, allowing the company to make appropriate changes. After a 20-minute brainstorming session, they each had 10 minutes to present their findings to a judge.

Tyler prepared a sales presentation and then sold his product to a judge during a role play event.

All participants were evaluated by judges and their results were announced after the competition.

