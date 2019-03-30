What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Tom Speeches and Ed Mullins were early callers to identify the gazebo in Ice Pond Park off New York Avenue (see below) with, as Tom said, “the old abandoned incinerator in the background.”

Cynthia Michalak correctly identified the idyllic site on our website, and Georgiana Ketcham and Richard Loper emailed us. Gary Weems thought it was the gazebo behind the Ram’s Head Inn, so we’ll give him an honorable mention.

That tower in the background, by the way, was part of an incinerator, as Tom said, and can be seen on an 1889 map at the Shelter Island Historical Society.

It was near what was then the New Eastern Ice Company at Ice Pond, owned by the Heights Grove and Camp Meeting Association, which later became the Heights Property Owners Corporation.

