Shelter Island voters approved the 2019-20 School District budget of $11.9 million by a comfortable margin.

The vote was 261 in favor of the proposition and 61 opposed.

Jason Lones and Katharine Rossi-Snook were elected to full three-year terms on the Board of Education while John Klupka Sr. will fill the remaining one-year of Elizabeth Melichar’s term.

Jason Lones 248 votes

Katharine Rossi-Snook 224 votes

John Klupka Sr. 182 votes

A full story on the vote will appear in Thursday’s Reporter.

