Tuesday will be a bright, sunny and breezy day on Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature will be about 70 degrees and the wind will be out of the west at 14 to 17 mph, gusting as high as 31 mph.

Tonight will remain clear, according to the NWS, with a low around 50, and the wind will be from the northwest at 13 to 16 mph

