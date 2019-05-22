STR revisions on tap for Friday Town Board

What should have been a discussion among Town Board members to move along with changes to the short-term rental (STR) proposal turned into a wider discussion with a handful of audience members at Tuesday’s work session weighing in on the controversial legislation.

On Friday, the Town Board expects to finalize its revisions to the STR ordinance and set a date for a public hearing on the changes. At that time, the proposed changes will be posted on the town’s website.

What’s evident is there’s no chance the Town Board will abandon it’s efforts to change the existing ordinance and eliminate that ordinance from the books.

The request to eliminate all STR legislation came from former Town Councilman Ed Brown who told the board it should use the noise ordinance to address problems with short term STRs.

It’s not simply a noise issue, Councilman Jim Colligan responded. There’s a need to balance the interests of property owners with those of neighbors who need protection from various types of disturbances, he said.

Finding a balance isn’t easy, Mr. Colligan added, noting that even when a new ordinance is adopted this year, he expects future Town Boards to examine it each year, tweaking it as experience dictates.

He and his colleagues are open to continuing discussions about ways to improve STR legislation, he said. Mr. Colligan noted that constructive comments are welcome, but when people just argue for total repeal, he’s not open to implementing that.

“We make mistakes, but I think we’re looking in the right direction,” he said.

What the revisions seek to achieve is relief for Islanders who want to rent their properties and ensure they can still earn the money they need to support their expenses.

It’s what the present proposal calls “hardship” relief, so those in need of income can continue to rent out properties more often than the present law dictates.

Commercialization of a neighborhood prompted Councilwoman Amber Brach-Williams to support STR legislation, she said. But like her colleagues, she doesn’t want to penalize those Islanders who depend on rental income.

Despite her support of STR legislation, Ms. Brach-Williams said she still won election and has heard from most people that they favor an ordinance.

Local merchant and resident Marika Kaasik said while she disagrees with Ms. Brach-Williams on the STR issue, she believes people admire the councilwoman and vote for her despite her stance.

Ms. Brach-Williams said she would be open to reviewing lists of local residents who object to any STR ordinance, saying the lists she has seen so far have many names on them of people who are not town residents.

Ms. Kaasik said she doesn’t like hearing from a resident who told her the town should not allow any rentals, saying, “I like meeting new people” and believe they bring more business to the Island and make it a more lively place to live.

“It’s important to have more people here,” Ms. Kaasik said. There’s just a need to enforce laws against those who disturb the peace, she added.

Resident Vincent Novak said the STR ordinance discriminates between full-time and part-time residents and both pay taxes and should have the same rights.

