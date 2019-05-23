Island businesses are swinging into summer

By Susan Carey Dempsey & Julie Lane

The awnings are unfurled, extra ice is piled high, shops are bursting with new inventory and summer staffers are reporting for work. The unofficial kickoff to the long-awaited summer season is here.

Here’s a guide to restaurants and shops around the Island that will be welcoming shoppers and hungry customers for Memorial Day Weekend.

Black Cat Books (631 725-8654) Michael Kinsey and Dawn Hedberg, who carry hard-to-find collectible books, including first editions, have added a section of vinyl record albums that are proving popular this year. The store in the heart of the Center operates from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bliss’ Department Store (631 749-0041) The Johnson family will have their shop open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all Memorial Day weekend and every day through the summer. Bliss’ has a full selection of Shelter Island-themed clothing and gifts, bathing suits, toys and footwear.

Bob’s Fish Market (631 749-0830) is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, offering fresh seafood and chowders. The restaurant is open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Bombora Surf (631 749-9092) will be open Memorial Day weekend and seven days a week after that. Here you’ll find beachwear, skateboards, electric bikes and surfboards.

Chequit Inn and Red Maple Restaurant (631 749-0183) The hotel is open seven days a week. The restaurant will be open Friday and Saturday at 5 for dinner. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday. It will be open on weekends until the end of June, then Tuesday to Saturday for dinner, brunch on Saturday and Sunday. The White Hill café next to the hotel will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through June 28, then every day but Monday.

Coastal Window Fashions (516 238-7299) Salvatore Modesto and his colleagues are ready to help you with your window decorations operating Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Commander Cody’s (631 749-1851) serves up fresh seafood as well as fried chicken and ribs, to eat there or take out. Save room for Amanda’s desserts.

Cornucopia (631 749-0171) always has a good selection of cards and gifts, many of them handmade, and unique Shelter Island-themed items.

Dabney Lee Gift Shop (917 365-9878) At Dabney’s Bridge Street store, she says the “rosé will be flowing all weekend” and she will be monogramming Corksicles, insulated wine containers, in “every color in the rainbow.” The store will open weekends in June and every day starting in July.

Dandy Liquors (631 749-3302) in the Center offers wines and liquors.

Dory (631 749-4300) Jack Kiffer will be holding sway at the Dory on Bridge Street seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to “whenever,” Jack said. Watch during the summer for events that highlight the venerable wagtering hole’s summer season.

Dworkin & Daughter (646 251-5776) Leslie Dworkin will operate her antique shop on North Ferry Road in the Center beginning on Friday of Memorial Day weekend and continuing through Monday with hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eagle Deli (631 749-5363) is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m, serving hot and cold sandwiches for breakfast and lunch.

18 Bay (631 749-0053) will be open Thursday through Sunday. The restaurant features multi-course dinners sourced with local ingredients. Sixty wines are available by the glass.

Elli’s Country Store (631 749-2844) has food to go every day, open until 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Feed Your Skin (347 463-4507) Lisa Shannon works by appointment only and this weekend is currently booked. In case someone cancels or you wish to make an appointment for dates other than the holiday weekend, she can be reached at [email protected] or by phone.

Finley’s Fiction (203 650-7616) Finley Oakley Shaw will be back starting Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Besides the usual array of books, look for some new journals, stationery, gifts and children’s toys and games.

Flying Goat at Shelter Island Country Club (631 749-5404) The restaurant is open every day starting at noon except Sundays when brunch service is available from 11 a.m. Closing is at 9 p.m. The club is offering a “9 and dine” for $30 that allows golfers to play nine holes and includes lunch. There’s an extra charge for golf carts.

Grady Riley Garden Center (631 749-5575) has a wide selection of plants, garden supplies and friendly advice to help you kick-start your summer landscaping.

IGA (516 852-4340) is open every day at 7 a.m. and will be open this weekend until 8 p.m. The supermarket has everything for Memorial Day barbecues as well as a deli section and a wide selection of beers and other beverages.

Islander (631 749-1998) Owner Ashley Knight says in addition to breakfast and lunch every day, the restaurant will serve dinner Friday and Saturday nights — Monday is Burger Night.

Isola (631 749-9038) offering modern Italian and local seafood cuisine, is open seven days a week for dinner starting at 5 p.m., with indoor and outdoor seating. The bar is open from 4 p.m.

Jack’s Marine (631 749-0114) Jack’s is known for its hardware and marine services, but also for co-owner Camille Anglin, a toy maven. She’s recommending outdoor games, including Jabbit, a catch and throw game; OgoDisk H2O, for bouncing water balloons in games like water tennis; and Udo games. Jack’s is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and Sundays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. until July 4 when Sunday hours go to 3 p.m. for the rest of the summer

Kyle’s (631) 749 0579 will be open for brunch/lunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., dinner 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Maria’s Kitchen (631 749-5450) Maria Serano will be serving Mexican fare to eat in or take out all weekend, with usual hours, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Marie Eiffel’s Market (631 749-0003) is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m every day. In addition to fresh pastries and gourmet foods, Marie’s sells coffee and newspapers. Catering is also available.

Marie’s clothing shop in the Heights offers designs for women and men. Her Home Shop in the Center is open by appointment by calling Marie.

Marika’s Eclectic Boutique (631 749-1168) “You’re missing out if you haven’t been to Marika’s,” owner Marika Kaasik said. Her store features modern furniture and many unusual pieces. She’s open early every day, she said, explaining, “I wake the birds up.”

Osprey Bar & Lounge (631 749-5659) at Shelter Island House (631 749 1633) The Osprey is open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Tuesdays. The lounge offers light plates. Dine indoors or out. The Shelter Island House hotel is open.

Piesano’s (631 749-9292) Piesano’s will be open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for pizza and all good Italian food, according to owner Lou Mondi.

The Pridwin (631 749-0476) The hotel is now open, seven days a week. The restaurant will be open for Memorial Day weekend, with a hot breakfast served on Monday. The restaurant will then be closed until June 16. From June 23 to Labor Day, the restaurant will serve dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays). Beginning June 26, the Wednesday barbecues will resume, continuing until August 28, and including July 13, the night of the fireworks.

Pure Soul (783 724-0424) Sylma Cabrera’s shop on Bridge Street returns for a second summer. In her collection of carefully curated clothing, jewelry and accessories you’re sure to find a perfect gift or your own special occasion outfit.

Ram’s Head Inn (631 749-0811) serves dinner Thursday through Sunday, and weekend lunch/brunch. Kicking off the 40th season under owners Linda and James Eklund, the Inn will celebrate International Chardonnay Day Thursday, May 23 with Chardonnays for $8 per glass at the bar and $6 with a dinner entree. Music is offered this Friday by Jon DiVello and Greg McMullen. Sunday Jazz returns now through Columbus Day weekend.

SALT (631 749-5535) Serving lunch and dinner all Memorial Day weekend. This waterfront restaurant with a menu ranging from sushi to lobster, incredible chowder and smoked ribs, has indoor and outdoor seating. The outdoor Shipwreck Bar, where you can pull a barstool up to a sailboat outfitted as a bar, will be open for the season, with live music every night.

Shelter Island Craft Brewery (631 749-5977) serves up a constantly changing variety of flavors to stop in and sample.

Shelter Island Florist (631 749-2264) Becky Smith specializes in orchids and is currently featuring peonies and several other plants as well as cut flowers and arrangements. Becky is open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m and Sunday 10 a.m to 12 p.m. She will be closed for Memorial Day but is open most Mondays in the afternoon as well as all day through the week.

Shelter Island Hardware (631 749-0097) This ACE Hardware store is open its regular hours Mondays through Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. No special sales, according to co-owner Meredith Gurney Page. “Memorial Day is meant for a somber holiday to remember our fallen heros,” she said, encouraging everyone to attend Monday’s parade and “remember those who fought for our freedom.”

Shelter Island Party Rental (516 659-7509) Robert Strauss has equipment for special events, also rents photo booths and arranges backyard movies.

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy (631 749-0445) The pharmacy is famous for its soda fountain where you’ll find breakfast, lunch and ice cream, but besides its full service pharmacy, it’s also a place for cards, gifts and souvenirs. The soda fountain operates from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and on Sundays until 12:30 p.m. The store is open for other items from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. Sundays.

Shelter Island Pilates & Barre (631 749-5042) Shelter Island Pilates & Barre Studios offer world class sessions with former ballerina and choreographer Suzette Smith. Beginners are welcome in a fast-paced, rigorous, and low-impact class set to pop music, designed to sculpt, slim and stretch the entire body. Saturday, Barre Classic, 10:15-11:15 a.m.; Sunday, Stretch, Roll & Restore, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Barre Classic 10:45-11:45 a.m.; Monday Barre Classic 9:30-10:30 a.m..

Shelter Island Wine and Spirits (631 749-0305) is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sunday, when the shop is open from noon to 5 p.m. Towny Montand offers helpful guidance through the selection of vintages, flavors and prices.

STARS Cafe (631 749-5345) serves up breakfast and lunch, coffee and pastries every day.

Sunset Beach Hotel (631 749-2001) The restaurant will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday this weekend, noon to 3:30 p.m for lunch, dinner Friday and Saturday 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.; Sunday 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Monday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.. After June 19, Sunset will be open Wednesday through Sunday, adding Mondays the week of July 4.

Tuck Shop (631 749-0497) is now open for the season, featuring ice cream, frozen yogurt and shakes.

Venture Out Paddle Board Rentals (631 317-7466) Walk-up service on Crescent Beach under a white tent. Matty Stromberg will get you out on the water immediately and offers longer-term rentals and delivers for free to any beach, house or location of your choice with water access on Shelter Island. He also rents kayaks and offers guided and unguided creek paddles, group tours, lessons, sunset paddles at Crescent Beach. 4K GoPro action cameras are available for rent to capture your paddle or kayak experience in stills and video.

Vine Street Café (631 749-3210) Lisa Murphy and Terry Harwood’s restaurant Vine Street is open Thursday through Monday starting at 5 p.m. The menu features local seafood specialties and produce, with a wide selection of wines.

Whale’s Tale (631 749-1839) Erich Inzerillo’s mini-golf course has some specials planned for May and June. On Thursday nights, he’s offering mini-golf for $5. Those same nights, he’ll be offering one-scoop ice cream on plain wafer or sugar cones for $3. Hours start at noon every day and run until 10:30 p.m.

White Oak Nursery (631 749-5814) Kristian Clark has a wide selection, from hanging plants to trees, to spruce up your property after the long winter. They are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.every day.

