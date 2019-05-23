Events and activities on Shelter Island.

THIS WEEK

ANIMAL TRACKS

Kids can visit Mashomack Preserve with the Youth Center for “Tracks!” to look for animal tracks on Thursday, May 23, from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Kids will be brought from school to the Preserve on the Recreation bus, parents pick up at the Preserve. (631) 749-0309, shelterislandtown.us.

CITIZENSHIP AWARD

Richie Surozenski has been named citizen of the year by the Shelter Island Lions Club. The Lions’ 2019 Citizenship Award Dinner will take place Thursday, May 23, at 6 p.m. at the Pridwin Hotel. Admission is $45 per person and tickets are available at the Shelter Island Library. (631) 209-7452, [email protected], shelterislandlions.org.

CHURCH YARD SALE

The Annual Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Yard Sale is on Saturday, May 25 from 8 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Donations are appreciated and accepted from Monday, May 20, to Friday, May 24. Clean, unwanted items from your home, cellar, garage and sheds are welcome. We are accepting cookbooks and small furniture items also. No electronics, exercise equipment or bedding. (631) 749-0805.

SEINE HAULING

Visit Mashomack Preserve to celebrate summer on the Manor House lawn on Sunday, May 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. From 6 to 7, learn about wildlife and help haul a 300’ haul seine (fishing net). (631) 749-1001.

RICH VARNEY POETRY

Readings from the new Richard Varney Poetry Collection will take place in the Shelter Island Library’s Book Sale Room on Tuesday, May 28, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mr. Varney (1963 – 2018) loved poetry and acted as the leader of the poetry roundtable until his untimely death on May 28 last year. Donations from friends of Richard created the new collection at the library. Listen to poetry from the collection, browse through the new books and choose a poem to read. Contact: the Shelter Island Library or Virginia Walker, facilitator, Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: [email protected]

NEXT WEEK

OWL PROWL

Kids can visit Mashomack Preserve with the Youth Center for “Prowling for Owls” to learn about owls and have a snack on Thursday, May 30, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Kids will be brought from school to the Preserve on the Recreation bus, parents pick up at the Preserve. (631) 749-0309, shelterislandtown.us.

DECISIONS, DECISIONS

Great Decisions at the Shelter Island Library kicks off on Thursday, May 30, at 5:30 p.m. with “Global Migration” as its first session. Today, no countries have open borders. Every state in today’s global system has its own laws and policies about who is permitted to cross its borders, and how they will do so. Who determines whether someone is a refugee or a migrant? How have different countries, including the United States, reacted to migration? How effective are the international laws, policies and organizations that have evolved to assist and protect refugees and migrants? Kirk Ressler will again moderate this season’s series of discussions. Details: Jocelyn Ozolins, [email protected]

PMP CONCERT

Perlman Music Program Chamber Music Workshop has its kickoff concert and reception on Friday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m. featuring young artist participants presenting a musical soiree from the Age of Enlightenment including works by Haydn and Mozart. Free. At Clark Arts Center. Details: (212) 877-5045, [email protected]

OLI YARD SALE

Our Lady of the Isle’s Ultimate Yard Sale is back at the American Legion on Saturday, June 1, beginning at 8:30 am. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit Our Lady of the Isle. Shirley Ferrer is collecting donations now. Call her at (631) 749-1125 to arrange a pickup or drop off. No books or clothing please. Furniture may be dropped off at the Legion on Friday, May 31.

VENDORS WANTED

Calling all vendors and crafters! St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is holding its annual Summer Craft/Vendor Fair on Saturday, June 1. Indoor and outdoor space available. If you are interested in selling your wares, please contact Meredith Page at [email protected] or (631) 433-1504.

PRESCHOOL BENEFIT

The Forest to Table dinner to benefit the Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center takes place on Saturday, June 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at KKs the Farm, 59945 Main Road, Southold. Tickets are $150 and are available at shelterislandpreschool.com.

CONCERT

The Shelter Island Friends of Music presents lyric-coloratura Alejandra Sandoval with accompanist Andrés Sarre for its third concert in its 2019 Concert Series on Saturday, June 1, at 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Ms. Sandoval was born in Mexico and has been awarded top prizes from many prestigious international vocal competitions. Ms. Sandoval will perform music by Strauss, Donizetti, Poulenc, Korngold and Beydts. A meet-the-artist post-concert wine and cheese reception will follow. Free, donations appreciated. shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

COMING UP

PLEIN AIR

5th Annual Plein Air Workshop at Smith-Taylor Cabin, Taylor’s Island, Coecles Harbor will be held on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m each day. Inclement weather will cause rescheduling. $100 per person includes transportation to Taylor’s Island. The workshop will be headed by Linda J. Puls. It is open to acrylic, oil and watercolor painters, age 18+ and all skill levels are welcome. To reserve your space, send a check for $100 to the Taylor’s Island Foundation, (check made out to the Foundation) P.O. Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, N.Y. 11965-0524. E mail Linda at [email protected] for more info.

PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION

The Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center registration opens Tuesday, June 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Preschool. Meet the teachers and see the classrooms. The Preschool is accepting students turning 2 by December 1 through age 4. shelterislandpreschool.com.

YEARBOOK DEDICATION

Shelter Island School is hosting a yearbook dinner and dedication to unveil Pogatticut and honor its staff and class of 2019 at The Pridwin on Wednesday, June 12 at 6 p.m. Admission is $35. RSVP to Jessica Nardi by June 5 at [email protected]

GOLF BENEFIT

The Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing will be held on Monday, June 17, at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club. Registration begins at 10:30 am.; BBQ lunch at 11:30 a.m.; tee off at 1 p.m.; cocktails at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6 p.m. The outing benefits the Paul Robert Carey Foundation and its local grantees: Our Lady of the Isle Outreach Program; Fighting Chance and KiDS NEED MoRE Camp Adventure. For more information, contact Ahna Affinito at (518) 465-4747 or [email protected]

CHICKEN BBQ

The Shelter Island Fire Department’s annual chicken BBQ will take place on Saturday, August 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Firemen’s Field.

ACROSS THE MOAT

THE PROMPTER

Bay Street Theater presents “The Prompter,” the first production of the 2019 Mainstage Season. The World Premiere will be May 28 – June 16. Tovah Feldshuh (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Walking Dead, Golda’s Balcony) and Wade Dooley (Jersey Boys) star in the show. Single tickets on sale now or tickets can be purchased as part of the three-play subscription package for the 2019 Mainstage Season. Call the Box Office at (631) 725-9500 or log on to baystreet.org.

