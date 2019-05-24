Planning Board chairman arrested

Planning Board Chairman Emory Breiner, 69, was arrested Thursday by Shelter Island Police and charged with criminal impersonation in the second degree, harassment in the second degree and resisting arrest.

A restraint order was issued for the alleged victim.

Reached Friday morning for comment on the report issued by the police, Mr. Breiner said “it is a misunderstanding and factually incorrect.”

According to the Police Department, Mr. Breiner was arrested after an investigation.

He was released on his own recognizance with orders to return to court at a later date.

