Shelter Island’s Memorial Day events and ceremonies honor those who died while serving in America’s armed forces.

On Sunday, May 26, flags will be placed on all veteran grave sites throughout the Island. Boy Scouts, members of the American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary will take part. Additional volunteers are needed and anyone wishing to help place the flags should meet at American Legion Hall at 5 p.m.

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, observances will be presented by the American Legion and its Ladies Auxiliary, as well as the Shelter Island Fire Department and its Ladies Auxiliary. The Shelter Island Lions Club sponsors post-parade activities and food.

7 a.m.: Modified breakfast begins at the Legion.

7:45 a.m.: Report to the Legion for firing and flag details.

8:30 a.m.: Lost at Sea Ceremony, Shelter Island Heights. Marchers head down Bridge Street to Piccozzi’s Dock for the ceremonial throwing of the wreath, a 21-gun salute and playing of the U.S Navy hymn and taps.

10 a.m.: The Memorial Day parade steps off from the Center firehouse, travels down Route 114 ending at the traffic circle in front of American Legion Mitchell Post 281.

Joining the American Legion veterans and fire department members and their auxiliaries in the parade are local scouts and other Island groups.

10:40 a.m.: Immediately following the parade, Memorial Day ceremonies will be presented in front of Legion Hall, including a greeting, an invocation by clergy members, a performance of the National Anthem and a reading of the names of Islanders killed in action by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Music will be provided by the Shelter Island School band with laying of the wreath, taps and a 21-gun salute.

11 a.m.: Refreshments follow at the Legion Hall with volunteers from the Lions Club serving up free hot dogs, hamburgers and cheeseburgers along with chips and soda.

There will also be old-fashioned lawn games for children outside the hall while the Legion’s Ladies Auxiliary will be soliciting donations in exchange for poppies and American flags.

