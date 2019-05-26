The much-admired young Mexican soprano Alejandra Sandoval will perform for the Shelter Island Friends of Music audience on Saturday, June 1, at 8 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church. Continuing its 2019 survey of talent from Europe, Asia, and North and South America, Ms. Sandoval will bring music from France (Poulenc), Austria (Korngold), Germany (Richard Strauss) and Italy (Donizetti).

The Korngold piece “Marietta’s Lied” from his opera “Die Tote Stadt” is the achingly beautiful and familiar aria used often as background in highly emotional films. The Donizetti work that our soprano has chosen is the fiendishly difficult final scene from his opera “Lucretia Borgia.”

This concert will be an event to remember, and it is free, with donations gratefully accepted. Please join us, and be sure to greet the artist at the reception immediately following.

