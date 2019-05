Tuesday will be a cloudy day on Shelter Island, with temperatures at just around the 60-degree mark, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

There’s a chance of showers, mainly after 3 p.m., and an east wind at 11 to 24 mph.

Tonight thunderstorms and heavy showers are likely, according to the NWS, with the wind shifting to the south at 10 to 13 mph.

Comments

comments