Danielle Spears is the new school psychologist

Danielle Spears is a newly-minted school psychologist, receiving her master’s degree from Adelphi University earlier this month.

She will replace James Dibble, the long-time Shelter Island School psychologist, who will retire at the end of June. Ms. Spears begins her new job on September 1.

During her studies, she completed an internship at Shoreham Wading River High School, which was her first professional assignment.

She must complete a four-year probationary period before becoming eligible for tenure. During that time, Ms. Spears must receive three annual professional performance reviews showing her to be effective in her job. She starts the new job at a salary of $65,275.

When she saw the online advertisement for the Shelter Island position, she knew the area was attractive and thought she would like to get to know the community here and would enjoy the drive from her home in Mt. Sinai.

“Podcasts are my friend,” she said about how she plans to pass the time during her commute.

Ms. Spears met briefly with Mr. Dibble during her second interview for the job and said she knows she has “big shoes to fill.”

