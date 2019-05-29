Friends of Music present Alejandra Sandoval

Community

Soprano Alejandra Sandoval will perform on Saturday, June 1.

For the third concert in the 2019 Concert Series, the Shelter Island Friends of Music presents Alejandra Sandoval with accompanist, Andrés Sarre, on Saturday, June 1, at 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

Ms. Sandoval was born in Mexico and has been awarded top prizes from many prestigious international vocal competitions. Uniquely designated a “lyric-coloratura” soprano, her powerful and yet sweet voice has been described as having a “velvety timbre” by LM Opéra.

Ms. Sandoval will be presenting an incredible program performing music by Strauss, Donizetti, Poulenc, Korngold and Beydts. It is a concert not to be missed. Join SIFM for a meet-the-artist post-concert wine and cheese reception.

The show is free  with donations appreciated. Visit shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org or facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

