This week in Shelter Island history

Mario Andretti won the Indianapolis 500.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono recorded “Give Peace A Chance.”

Stevie Wonder released “My Cherie Amore.”

American Composer Jimmy McHugh, who wrote “Can’t Give You Anything But Love,” died at age 74 in Beverly Hills, California.

Actress Anne Heche, once linked romantically with Ellen Degeneres, was born in Aurora, Ohio.

And on Shelter Island . . .

50 YEARS AGO

School sets forum on drugs

Shelter Island School Principal Michael Chiarmonte scheduled an assembly with students in grades 9 through 12 and members of the 7th Detective Squad of the Suffolk County Police Department to deal with issues of procurement of drugs, how drug habits get started and how to detect drug use in others.

POSTSCRIPT: At Shelter Island School there remains a focus on teaching students to make wise choices in their lives and avoid the dangers drugs can pose.

30 YEARS AGO

School grounds supe resigns

Gregory Hallock informed the Board of Education he was resigning as superintendent of building and grounds to take a job with Westhampton BOCES as of June 5. He had served the district for three years.

School Superintendent Marlene Berman sought a delay in Mr. Hallock’s leave date, asking him to remain at least until June 25 when the school term ended.

POSTSCRIPT: This year, School Superintendent Christine Finn is leaving the district to become superintendent in Carle Place. She starts her new job in July.

20 YEARS AGO

East End hospitals explore North Shore-LIJ alliance

The Peconic Health Corporation, a union of all three East End hospitals — Eastern Long Island, Southampton and Peconic Bay — was exploring the possibility of an affiliation with the North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System.

POSTSCRIPT: Today, Eastern Long Island Hospital and Southampton are affiliating with Stony Brook, while Peconic Bay chose an affiliation with Northwell Health.

10 YEARS AGO

Communities that Care reaches Island students

Thanks to resident Marilynn Pysher, Communities That Care brought together students and adults to provide support to avoid drugs and alcohol. The group provided programs that gave older students a chance to mentor younger ones, providing information to help make wiser choices in their lives.

POSTSCRIPT: Ms. Pysher, who went on to be a Board of Education member, has remained active in the community working on several programs, including one to foster relationships between volunteers and senior residents to alleviate loneliness and problems that accompanies aging.

