A wigwam at the Manor 

Sylvester Manor will soon be home to a Native American wigwam that will be constructed by David Bunn Martine, a Shinnecock Nation Tribal member and artist.

Mr. Bunn will work on the wigwam between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from June 1 to 28. The wigwam, a traditional-domed-saucer shaped dwelling, used historically by Long Island Native Americans, will be constructed out of collected reeds and wooden poles from the property. Manor House tours and programs will highlight the culture and traditions of the local native peoples.

For more information on the wigwam, visit sylvestermanor.org/all-that-has-been-2019-exhibition.

Comments

comments