The Perlman Music Program Chamber Music Workshop has its kickoff concert and reception tonight, Friday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m. featuring young artist participants presenting a musical soiree from the Age of Enlightenment, including works by Haydn and Mozart. It’s free.

At Clark Arts Center. Details: (212) 877-5045, [email protected]

The Shelter Island Friends of Music presents lyric-coloratura Alejandra Sandoval with accompanist Andrés Sarre for its third concert in its 2019 Concert Series tomorrow Saturday, June 1, at 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Ms. Sandoval will perform music by Strauss, Donizetti, Poulenc, Korngold and Beydts.

A meet-the-artist, post-concert, wine-and-cheese reception will follow. Free, donations appreciated. shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

