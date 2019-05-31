Reporter columnist Karl Grossman’s TV program on LTV this week features Jeremy Samuelson, director of the Mashomack Preserve.

The program will be aired on LTV at 10:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, and also can be viewed online at any time via LTV’s “Video on Demand” system.

Mr. Grossman opens the program by saying: “Shelter Island, a would-be canary in the climate change coal mine.”

Samuelson then details the current impact of climate change and resulting sea level rise on Shelter Island — noting the need for a change in the landing platform for the North Ferry — and speaks about future impacts.

Samuelson describes the Island as “emblematic” for Long Island and the wider area regarding climate change and other environmental issues. To watch the program through LTV’s “Video on Demand,” go to vod.ltveh.org

An LTV schedule appears and then, by hitting the “Search” blank on top of the page and typing in “Environment Long Island” a page showing various Karl Grossman’s “Environment Long Island” programs appears with the one with Mr. Samuelson on the second row.

Upon clicking on the shot of Mr. Samuelson and Mr. Grossman doing the program, it can be downloaded and viewed.

Another way to see the program is to go to Karl Grossman’s page on Facebook and, on its timeline, the program with Mr. Samuelson is posted on top.

