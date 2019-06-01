Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Hoffman

Charles J. Hoffmann

Charles J. Hoffmann of Sayville, New York, and a former 50-year resident of Shelter Island, died on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was 93 years old.

He was born on April 23, 1926 in New York City to Margaret (nee Doherty) and Karl Hoffmann. On June 28, 1953 he married the love of his life, Caroline Anderson, in West Babylon, New York and together they had three children.

Charles served in the United States Naval Reserve during World War II from 1944 to 1946 as a seaman first class, where he attained the American Theatre Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal, European Theatre Medal and Victory Medal.

He worked for LILCO in Riverhead for 40 years as a lineman and dispatcher, retiring in 1986. He was also a member of the Shelter Island Country Club.

Predeceased by Caroline on August 20, 2018, he is survived by his three children: George J. Hoffmann of Shelter Island; Charles G. Hoffmann of Rockville Centre; and Cinthia Amurao of Ashburn, Virginia; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister Anna Westerlind of Marco Island, Florida.

Interment with U.S. Navy honors will take place at Calverton National Cemetery in the near future.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, P.O. Box 547, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

Comments

comments