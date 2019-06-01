What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 354.

Last week’s photo (see below) was no mystery to Laura Marcello.

“The alpaca in the Reporter is at my mother’s — Kathleen Restrepo — house on Thomas Street. She was a gift from my younger sister, Lisa Goody and her friend. She loves it! She named the alpaca Amelia. It’s her favorite animal.”

Eric Hecker wrote to us, identifying Amelia as a llama — he wasn’t alone — and reported that “our 8-year-old daughter, Phoebe Allen, is a llama freak. I mean she is completely obsessed. You should see her school project on all things llama, and if she could see this llama statue right here on Shelter Island, it would make her year.”

Happy to be of service, Phoebe.

On our Facebook page, Amy Wood wrote: “I love that llama!”

Tom Speeches was on it, except he also called the beauty gracing Thomas Street a llama — “At least it looks like a llama to me.”

So far, no comment if Amelia is taking this personally.

Vinny Conwell sent along a photo — see below — of, as he put it: “Proud owner Kathy and her daughter the day Amelia came home.”

Llama or alpaca, what’s certain is she seems to bring joy to all who behold her.

