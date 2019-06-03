South Ferry schedules Town Hall meeting on fare proposal

South Ferry officials will hold an informational meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Town Hall to answer questions about the projected fare hike request pending before the Suffolk County Legislature.

The local meeting is not required by law, but is traditionally held, according to South Ferry President Cliff Clark.

A story about the proposed rate hike appeared in the May 23 Reporter and the full proposal is on South Ferry’s website.

The Legislature was scheduled to hold a meeting on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Hauppauge.

South Ferry officials are hoping an approval will come in time for the July 4 weekend.

